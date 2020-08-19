DFAC supports wing operational readiness exercise

2nd Lt. Scott Roode, 22nd Force Support Squadron food operation officer, delivers boxed lunches to the alert facility during the Operational Readiness Inspection Aug. 19, 2020, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. The ORI allows alert crews to demonstrate their ability to mobilize personnel, cargo and successfully generate aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexi Bosarge)

