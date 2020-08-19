Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DFAC supports wing operational readiness exercise [Image 3 of 3]

    DFAC supports wing operational readiness exercise

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexi Bosarge 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    2nd Lt. Scott Roode, 22nd Force Support Squadron food operation officer, delivers boxed lunches to the alert facility during the Operational Readiness Inspection Aug. 19, 2020, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. The ORI allows alert crews to demonstrate their ability to mobilize personnel, cargo and successfully generate aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexi Bosarge)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 10:23
    VIRIN: 200819-F-AD239-0124
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US 
    DFAC
    ORI
    22nd FSS

