Airman 1st Class Farrin Santana, 931st Force Support Squadron food service apprentice, prepares meals during the Operational Readiness Inspection Aug. 19, 2020, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. The 22nd FSS dining facility team packaged 32 boxed lunches and served hot meals throughout the day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexi Bosarge)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2020 10:23
|Photo ID:
|6323141
|VIRIN:
|200819-F-AD239-0094
|Resolution:
|5877x3923
|Size:
|612.2 KB
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, DFAC supports wing operational readiness exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Alexi Bosarge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
