    DFAC supports wing operational readiness exercise [Image 2 of 3]

    DFAC supports wing operational readiness exercise

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexi Bosarge 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Farrin Santana, 931st Force Support Squadron food service apprentice, prepares meals during the Operational Readiness Inspection Aug. 19, 2020, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. The 22nd FSS dining facility team packaged 32 boxed lunches and served hot meals throughout the day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexi Bosarge)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DFAC supports wing operational readiness exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Alexi Bosarge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DFAC
    ORI
    22nd FSS

