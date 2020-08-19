DFAC supports wing operational readiness exercise

Airman 1st Class Dyves Martin, 22nd Force Support Squadron food service shift lead, builds boxed meals for alert force personnel during the Operational Readiness Inspection Aug. 19, 2020, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. The exercise is a four day performance-based readiness evaluation used to assess McConnell’s ability to generate aerial refueling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexi Bosarge)

