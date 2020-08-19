Structures metal shop aids EAEF COVID-19 mission

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Tyler Sellitto, 786th Civil Engineer Squadron structural journeyman, receives a coin from Col. Matthew Hendell, 934th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron commander, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 19, 2020. Sellitto was part of a team who fabricated slip-resistant ramps to ensure AE medics can safely work around an infection control unit to better care for their patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Gonzales)

