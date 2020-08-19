Structures metal shop aids EAEF COVID-19 mission

U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Hendell, 934th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron commander, right, speaks about Thomas Spies, 786th Civil Engineer Squadron sheet metal worker, left, Senior Airman Dyllan Greer and Airman 1st Class Tyler Sellitto, 786th CES structural journeymen, center left and center right respectively, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 19, 2020. The team was coined for their constructed ramps fabricated from aluminum diamond plate in order to smoothly load biocontainment units for the 10th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Flight’s COVID-19 mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Gonzales)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2020 08:23
|Photo ID:
|6322978
|VIRIN:
|200819-F-BH697-1080
|Resolution:
|7360x4696
|Size:
|18.32 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
