    Structures metal shop aids EAEF COVID-19 mission [Image 2 of 4]

    Structures metal shop aids EAEF COVID-19 mission

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.19.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Gonzales 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Thomas Spies, 786th Civil Engineer Squadron sheet metal worker, shakes hands with Col. Matthew Hendell, 934th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron commander, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 19, 2020. Spies was part of a team who created slip-resistant ramps to aid the 10th Expeditionary Aeromedical Evacuation Flight’s COVID-19 mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Gonzales)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 08:23
    Photo ID: 6322979
    VIRIN: 200819-F-BH697-1129
    Resolution: 5007x3710
    Size: 9.58 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Structures metal shop aids EAEF COVID-19 mission [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jennifer Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    Department of Defense
    Airmen
    USAFE
    DoD
    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    Military
    United States Air Force
    Airman
    USAF
    air power
    86 AW
    RAB
    United States Air Forces in Europe
    786th CES
    786th Civil Engineer Squadron
    World’s Best Wing

