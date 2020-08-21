Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Faces of MCIPAC [Image 2 of 2]

    Faces of MCIPAC

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.21.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Karis Mattingly 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Erica Swinson, is a network administrator with G-6 Network Branch, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Base Camp Smedley D. Butler, Aug. 15, 2020, Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan.

    According to Swinson she goes to the gym almost everyday. At the gym she does a combination of weight lifting, HITT workouts, endurance, and calisthenics. She can bench 175 pounds, squat 265 pounds, deadlift 275 pounds and perform 20 pullups. Swinson was also awarded Ironwomen during a recent Lance Corporal Seminar.

    “Staying fit is a big priority, and it is a large aspect of the Marine Corps,” said Swinson, a native of St. Charles, Missouri. “I continue to learn more about exercising, so I can pass that knowledge on to other Marines. Marines motivate me and ensure I am ready for the fight.”

    Swinson aims to continue learning in every aspect of the Marine Corps. Aside from expanding her knowledge on fitness, she takes college courses, and volunteers regularly. It is important to her to stay well-rounded and continue to improve in all aspects.

    Swinson shared advice to junior female Marines rising through the ranks.

    “Constantly strive to be better, and always humble yourself because there's always going to be someone better than you,” she said. “Don’t let gender define you, we are all Marines.”

    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Karis Mattingly)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2020
    Date Posted: 08.21.2020 03:10
    Photo ID: 6322721
    VIRIN: 200815-M-TS451-0198
    Resolution: 2000x1715
    Size: 631.88 KB
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Faces of MCIPAC [Image 2 of 2], by LCpl Karis Mattingly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Faces of MCIPAC
    Faces of MCIPAC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    bench
    weight lifting
    Camp Foster
    female Marines
    U.S. Marine Corps
    knowledge
    endurance
    pullups
    exercising
    Marines
    G-6
    calisthenics
    MCB
    pounds
    Lance Corporal Seminar
    Camp Smedley D. Butler
    MCIPAC
    network administrator
    Headquarters and Support Battalion
    Gunners gym
    squat
    HITT workouts
    Ironwoman

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT