Faces of MCIPAC

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Erica Swinson, is a network administrator with G-6 Network Branch, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Base Camp Smedley D. Butler, Aug. 15, 2020, Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan.



According to Swinson she goes to the gym almost everyday. At the gym she does a combination of weight lifting, HITT workouts, endurance, and calisthenics. She can bench 175-pounds, squat 265-pounds, deadlift 275-pounds and perform 20 pullups. Swinson was also awarded Ironwomen during Lance Corporal Seminar.



“Staying fit is a big priority, and it is a large aspect of the Marine Corps,” said Swinson, a native of St. Charles, Missouri. “I continue to learn more about exercising, so I can pass that knowledge on to other Marines. Marines motivate me and ensure I am ready for the fight.”



Swinson aims to continue learning in every aspect of the Marine Corps. Aside from expanding her knowledge on fitness, she takes college courses, and volunteers regularly. It is important to her to stay well rounded and continue to improve in all aspects.



Swinson shared advice to junior female Marines rising through the ranks.

“Constantly strive to be better, and always humble yourself because there's always going to be someone better than you,” she said. “Don’t let gender define you, we are all Marines.” (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Karis Mattingly)

