200820-N-LK322-1148 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 20, 2020) —U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) hold safety lines to steady a training drone as it is raised on to the ship’s flight deck Aug. 20, 2020. Theodore Roosevelt is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Airman D.J. Schwartz)
|08.20.2020
|08.20.2020 15:35
|6322116
|200820-N-LK322-1148
|3849x2165
|1.22 MB
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|2
|0
|0
