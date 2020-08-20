200820-N-LK322-1129 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 20, 2020) —U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) hold safety lines to steady a training drone as it is raised on to the ship’s flight deck Aug. 20, 2020. Theodore Roosevelt is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Airman D.J. Schwartz)

