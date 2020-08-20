Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2020

    Photo by Seaman David Schwartz 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    200820-N-LK322-1129 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 20, 2020) —U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) hold safety lines to steady a training drone as it is raised on to the ship’s flight deck Aug. 20, 2020. Theodore Roosevelt is homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Airman D.J. Schwartz)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 3 of 3], by SN David Schwartz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier
    Sailors

