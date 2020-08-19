Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meeting with the CAR [Image 3 of 4]

    Meeting with the CAR

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2020

    Photo by Zachary Mott 

    88th Readiness Division

    Lieutenant Gen. Jody J. Daniels, center, chief of Army Reserve and commanding general, U.S. Army Reserve Command, meets with Maj. Gen. Steven W. Ainsworth, left, commanding general, 84th Training Command, and Maj. Gen. Darrell J. Guthrie, right, commanding general of the 88th Readiness Division, during a meeting at the 88th RD headquarters at Fort McCoy, Wis., August 19, 2020. Daniels met with several general officers and senior leaders while at Fort McCoy observing Operation Ready Warrior.

