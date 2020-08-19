Meeting with the CAR

Lieutenant Gen. Jody J. Daniels, center, chief of Army Reserve and commanding general, U.S. Army Reserve Command, meets with Maj. Gen. Steven W. Ainsworth, left, commanding general, 84th Training Command, and Maj. Gen. Darrell J. Guthrie, right, commanding general of the 88th Readiness Division, during a meeting at the 88th RD headquarters at Fort McCoy, Wis., August 19, 2020. Daniels met with several general officers and senior leaders while at Fort McCoy observing Operation Ready Warrior.

