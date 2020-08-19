LTG Daniels Meets With MG Guthrie

Lieutenant Gen. Jody J. Daniels, left, chief of Army Reserve and commanding general, U.S. Army Reserve Command, talks about her vision for the Army Reserve during and office call with Maj. Gen. Darrell J. Guthrie, commanding general of the 88th Readiness Division, while visiting Fort McCoy, Wis., August 19, 2020.

