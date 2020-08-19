Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LTG Daniels Meets With MG Guthrie [Image 2 of 4]

    LTG Daniels Meets With MG Guthrie

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2020

    Photo by Zachary Mott 

    88th Readiness Division

    Lieutenant Gen. Jody J. Daniels, left, chief of Army Reserve and commanding general, U.S. Army Reserve Command, talks about her vision for the Army Reserve during and office call with Maj. Gen. Darrell J. Guthrie, commanding general of the 88th Readiness Division, while visiting Fort McCoy, Wis., August 19, 2020.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2020
    Date Posted: 08.20.2020 16:15
    Photo ID: 6322098
    VIRIN: 200819-A-SX453-090
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.01 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LTG Daniels Meets With MG Guthrie [Image 4 of 4], by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    LTG Daniels Office Calls With MG Guthrie
    LTG Daniels Meets With MG Guthrie
    Meeting with the CAR
    LTG Daniels Meeting the Team

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    CAR
    CG
    U.S. Army Reserve
    USARC
    meeting
    USAR
    Fort McCoy
    Daniels
    Guthrie
    McCoy
    office call
    Jody
    Darrell
    88th Readiness Division
    88th RD
    Operation Ready Warrior
    ORW

