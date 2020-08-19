Lieutenant Gen. Jody J. Daniels, left, chief of Army Reserve and commanding general, U.S. Army Reserve Command, talks about her vision for the Army Reserve during and office call with Maj. Gen. Darrell J. Guthrie, commanding general of the 88th Readiness Division, while visiting Fort McCoy, Wis., August 19, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2020 16:15
|Photo ID:
|6322098
|VIRIN:
|200819-A-SX453-090
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|4.01 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, LTG Daniels Meets With MG Guthrie [Image 4 of 4], by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT