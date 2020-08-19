LTG Daniels Meeting the Team

Lieutenant Gen. Jody J. Daniels, right, chief of Army Reserve and commanding general of U.S. Army Reserve Command, meets with Brig. Gen. Walter M. Duzzny, far left, commanding general of 78th Training Division, Brig. Gen. Edward H. Merrigan, back to camera, deputy commanding general, 84th Training Command, and Maj. Gen. Steven W. Ainsworth, commanding general, 84th Training Command, during an office call at Fort McCoy, Wis., August 19, 2020. Daniels, who assumed duties as CAR and USARC CG July 28, 2020, was at Fort McCoy to observe Operation Ready Warrior and meet with senior Army Reserve leaders.

