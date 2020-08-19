Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LTG Daniels Meeting the Team [Image 4 of 4]

    LTG Daniels Meeting the Team

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2020

    Photo by Zachary Mott 

    88th Readiness Division

    Lieutenant Gen. Jody J. Daniels, right, chief of Army Reserve and commanding general of U.S. Army Reserve Command, meets with Brig. Gen. Walter M. Duzzny, far left, commanding general of 78th Training Division, Brig. Gen. Edward H. Merrigan, back to camera, deputy commanding general, 84th Training Command, and Maj. Gen. Steven W. Ainsworth, commanding general, 84th Training Command, during an office call at Fort McCoy, Wis., August 19, 2020. Daniels, who assumed duties as CAR and USARC CG July 28, 2020, was at Fort McCoy to observe Operation Ready Warrior and meet with senior Army Reserve leaders.

    Date Taken: 08.19.2020
    Date Posted: 08.20.2020 16:15
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
