    C-17 gets a bath [Image 7 of 7]

    C-17 gets a bath

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2020

    Photo by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Master Sgt. Bill Richey, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, sprays soap on a C-17 Globemaster III during an aircraft wash inside the two-bay hangar at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Aug. 19, 2020. This was the first aircraft wash performed on a C-17 at the Pittsburgh IAP ARS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2020
