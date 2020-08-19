Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maintenance prep [Image 5 of 7]

    Maintenance prep

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2020

    Photo by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Senior Airman William Ferguson, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, scrubs a C-17 Globemaster III during an aircraft wash inside the two-bay hangar at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Aug. 19, 2020. This was the first aircraft wash performed on a C-17 at the Pittsburgh IAP ARS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintenance prep [Image 7 of 7], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

