Senior Airman Alexander Chiniewicz, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, washes a C-17 Globemaster III inside the two-bay hangar at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Aug. 19, 2020. This was the first aircraft wash performed on a C-17 at the Pittsburgh IAP ARS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2020 11:27
|Photo ID:
|6321715
|VIRIN:
|200819-F-UJ876-3065
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|6.64 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Aircraft wash [Image 7 of 7], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
