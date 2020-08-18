Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Handing out the boots [Image 3 of 3]

    ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2020

    DLA Disposition Services

    A volunteer for Hosea On the Moves hands out excess military boots received from DLA Disposition Services at Warner Robins, Georgia, during an Aug. 18 homeless outreach on Atlanta. Photo by Hosea Williams III

    Defense Logistics Agency
    DLA Disposition Services
    DLA Disposition Services South-East
    Hosea Helps the Homeless

