    Picking up the boots [Image 1 of 3]

    Picking up the boots

    WARNER ROBINS, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    DLA Disposition Services

    Disposal Service Representative LaVette Rush (left) and customer Hosea Williams (right) as he accepts 189 pairs of boots at DLA Disposition Services at Warner Robins July 28 that will be used to help the homeless. Photo was taken by Sammie Sanders, DLA Disposition Services.

    Excess boots may brighten holidays for homeless

