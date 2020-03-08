Disposal Service Representative LaVette Rush (left) and customer Hosea Williams (right) as he accepts 189 pairs of boots at DLA Disposition Services at Warner Robins July 28 that will be used to help the homeless. Photo was taken by Sammie Sanders, DLA Disposition Services.
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2020 11:04
|Photo ID:
|6321664
|VIRIN:
|200803-D-D0441-001
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|4.73 MB
|Location:
|WARNER ROBINS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Picking up the boots [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Excess boots may brighten holidays for homeless
