A man in need tries on a pair of military boots from the Hosea On the Move program Aug. 18 after the group received 189 pairs from DLA Disposition Services at Warner Robins, Georgia. Photo by Hosea Williams III
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2020 11:04
|Photo ID:
|6321665
|VIRIN:
|200818-D-D0441-001
|Resolution:
|1500x2000
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTA, GA, US
|Hometown:
|ATLANTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Trying on boots [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
