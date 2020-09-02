U.S. Air Force Airman from the 133rd Airlift Wing aims for the paper target during annual weapons proficiency training in St Paul, Minn., Feb. 9, 2020. CATM is an integral component of readiness for all military service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Bristol L. Evasco)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2020 09:16
|Photo ID:
|6321505
|VIRIN:
|200209-Z-KR325-0185
|Resolution:
|3300x2550
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|ST PAUL, MN, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Airman Qualify on M9 [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Bristol Evasco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT