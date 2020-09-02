U.S. Air Force Airman from the 133rd Airlift Wing aims for the paper target during annual weapons proficiency training in St Paul, Minn., Feb. 9, 2020. CATM is an integral component of readiness for all military service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Bristol L. Evasco)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2020 Date Posted: 08.20.2020 09:16 Photo ID: 6321505 VIRIN: 200209-Z-KR325-0185 Resolution: 3300x2550 Size: 1.39 MB Location: ST PAUL, MN, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airman Qualify on M9 [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Bristol Evasco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.