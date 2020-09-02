Airman Qualify on M9

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tanner Johnson, Combat Arms Instructor, 133rd Security Forces Squadron clears a weapon during annual weapons proficiency training in St Paul, Minn., Feb. 9, 2020. CATM is an integral component of readiness for all military service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Bristol L. Evasco)

Date Taken: 02.09.2020
Location: ST PAUL, MN, US