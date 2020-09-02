Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Airman Qualify on M9 [Image 2 of 7]

    Airman Qualify on M9

    ST PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Bristol Evasco 

    133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tanner Johnson, Combat Arms Instructor, 133rd Security Forces Squadron clears a weapon during annual weapons proficiency training in St Paul, Minn., Feb. 9, 2020. CATM is an integral component of readiness for all military service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Bristol L. Evasco)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2020
    Date Posted: 08.20.2020 09:18
    Photo ID: 6321500
    VIRIN: 200209-Z-KR325-0032
    Resolution: 2550x3300
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: ST PAUL, MN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman Qualify on M9 [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Bristol Evasco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airman Qualify on M9
    Airman Qualify on M9
    Airman Qualify on M9
    Airman Qualify on M9
    Airman Qualify on M9
    Airman Qualify on M9
    Airman Qualify on M9

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    ANG
    U.S. Air Force
    C-130
    Minnesota National Guard
    C-130 Hercules
    Minnesota Air National Guard
    133 Airlift Wing
    133 AW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT