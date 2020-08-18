Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HSC 25 Search and Rescue Training [Image 6 of 6]

    HSC 25 Search and Rescue Training

    GUAM

    08.18.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adam Brock 

    Commander Task Force 75

    200818-N-LH273-2245 ANDERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Guam (Aug. 18, 2020) Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Rigel Bales-Woods, assigned to the “Island Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25, handles a trail line during a search and rescue training evolution in an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter. HSC 25 provides vertical lift search and rescue, logistics, anti-surface warfare, special operations forces support, and combat search and rescue capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 1st Class Adam Brock)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2020
    Date Posted: 08.20.2020 00:16
    HSC 25
    Aircrewman
    Helicopter
    U.S. Navy

