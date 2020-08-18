200818-N-LH273-2245 ANDERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Guam (Aug. 18, 2020) Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Rigel Bales-Woods, assigned to the “Island Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25, handles a trail line during a search and rescue training evolution in an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter. HSC 25 provides vertical lift search and rescue, logistics, anti-surface warfare, special operations forces support, and combat search and rescue capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 1st Class Adam Brock)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2020 Date Posted: 08.20.2020 00:16 Photo ID: 6321207 VIRIN: 200818-N-LH273-2245 Resolution: 4604x3289 Size: 1002.09 KB Location: GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HSC 25 Search and Rescue Training [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Adam Brock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.