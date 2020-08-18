HSC 25 Search and Rescue Training

200818-N-LH273-1968 ANDERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Guam (Aug. 18, 2020) Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Alex Aviles, assigned to the “Island Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25, observes the landing zone during a search and rescue training evolution in an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter. HSC 25 provides vertical lift search and rescue, logistics, anti-surface warfare, special operations forces support, and combat search and rescue capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 1st Class Adam Brock)

