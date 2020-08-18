HSC 25 Search and Rescue Training

200818-N-LH273-2325 ANDERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Guam (Aug. 18, 2020) Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Alex Aviles, assigned to the “Island Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25, guides a rescue basket during a search and rescue training evolution in an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter. HSC 25 provides vertical lift search and rescue, logistics, anti-surface warfare, special operations forces support, and combat search and rescue capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 1st Class Adam Brock)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2020 Date Posted: 08.20.2020 00:21 Location: GU by PO2 Adam Brock