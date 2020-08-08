180FW Conducts Water Survival Training

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brian Cherolis, an F-16 fighter pilot assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing is dragged through the water during water survival training in Waterville, Ohio, Aug. 8, 2020. The training simulates what a pilot may experience if they eject over water. Training for diverse, real-world scenarios ensures Airmen are fully trained, qualified, prepared and ready to deploy worldwide at all times.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Kregg York)

