Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    180FW Conducts Water Survival Training [Image 9 of 12]

    180FW Conducts Water Survival Training

    WATERVILLE, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Kregg York 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter pilot, assigned to the Ohio National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing, is dragged through the water during water survival training in Waterville, Ohio, Aug. 8, 2020. The training simulates what a pilot may experience if they eject over water. Training for diverse, real-world scenarios ensures Airmen are fully trained, qualified, prepared and ready to deploy worldwide at all times.
    (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Kregg York)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2020
    Date Posted: 08.19.2020 14:13
    Photo ID: 6320586
    VIRIN: 200808-Z-HS920-0322
    Resolution: 3031x2021
    Size: 830.71 KB
    Location: WATERVILLE, OH, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 180FW Conducts Water Survival Training [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Kregg York, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    180FW Conducts Water Survival Training
    180FW Conducts Water Survival Training
    180FW Conducts Water Survival Training
    180FW Conducts Water Survival Training
    180FW Conducts Water Survival Training
    180FW Conducts Water Survival Training
    180FW Conducts Water Survival Training
    180FW Conducts Water Survival Training
    180FW Conducts Water Survival Training
    180FW Conducts Water Survival Training
    180FW Conducts Water Survival Training
    180FW Conducts Water Survival Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Survival Training
    ANG
    Water Survival
    Water Survival Training
    Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    National Guard
    180th Fighter Wing
    180FW
    180th FW
    Ohio Air National Guard
    OHANG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT