U.S. Air Force Capt. Jared Schulz, an F-16 fighter pilot assigned to the Ohio National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing, is dragged through the water during water survival training in Waterville, Ohio, Aug. 8, 2020. The training simulates what a pilot may experience if they eject over water. Training for diverse, real-world scenarios ensures Airmen are fully trained, qualified, prepared and ready to deploy worldwide at all times.
(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Kregg York)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2020 14:12
|Photo ID:
|6320582
|VIRIN:
|200808-Z-HS920-0203
|Resolution:
|4116x6175
|Size:
|3.73 MB
|Location:
|WATERVILLE, OH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 180FW Conducts Water Survival Training [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Kregg York, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
