Maintainers ensure refuelers’ success

AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, United Arab Emirates – Airman 1st Class Mycheal Levy, 380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron KC-10 Extender Aircraft Maintenance Unit, works an oxygen regulator on a KC-10 aircraft here Aug. 18, 2020. Not only do AMU Airmen perform day-to-day maintenance, but also specialize in a wide variety of systems such as radio, navigation, radar, coolant, and computer systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Patrick OReilly)

