AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, United Arab Emirates – A member of the 380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron KC-10 Extender Aircraft Maintenance Unit, moves a ladder used to work on a KC-10 aircraft here Aug. 18, 2020. Not only do AMU Airmen perform day-to-day maintenance, but also specialize in a wide variety of systems such as radio, navigation, radar, coolant, and computer systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Patrick OReilly)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2020 Date Posted: 08.19.2020 07:34 Photo ID: 6319969 VIRIN: 200818-F-BT522-0045 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 8.45 MB Location: AE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maintainers ensure refuelers’ success [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Patrick O'Reilly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.