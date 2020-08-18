AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, United Arab Emirates – A member of the 380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron KC-10 Extender Aircraft Maintenance Unit, moves a ladder used to work on a KC-10 aircraft here Aug. 18, 2020. Not only do AMU Airmen perform day-to-day maintenance, but also specialize in a wide variety of systems such as radio, navigation, radar, coolant, and computer systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Patrick OReilly)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2020 07:34
|Photo ID:
|6319969
|VIRIN:
|200818-F-BT522-0045
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|8.45 MB
|Location:
|AE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Maintainers ensure refuelers’ success [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Patrick O'Reilly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT