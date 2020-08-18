Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maintainers ensure refuelers’ success

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    08.18.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Patrick O'Reilly 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, United Arab Emirates – Airman 1st Class Justin Jefferson, 380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron KC-10 Extender Aircraft Maintenance Unit, works an oxygen regulator on a KC-10 aircraft here Aug. 18, 2020. Not only do AMU Airmen perform day-to-day maintenance, but also specialize in a wide variety of systems such as radio, navigation, radar, coolant, and computer systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Patrick OReilly)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintainers ensure refuelers’ success [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Patrick O'Reilly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

