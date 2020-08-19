200819-N-FA490-1002 EAST CHINA SEA (Aug. 19, 2020) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 1st Class Robertson Acido, from Honolulu, HI, logs engineering casualties during engineering training team (ETT) drills aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97). Halsey is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Langholf)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2020 04:34
|Photo ID:
|6319893
|VIRIN:
|200819-N-FA490-1002
|Resolution:
|7952x5304
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Halsey Conducts Engineering Drills [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT