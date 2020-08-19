Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Halsey Conducts Engineering Drills [Image 7 of 8]

    USS Halsey Conducts Engineering Drills

    EAST CHINA SEA

    08.19.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    200819-N-FA490-1003 EAST CHINA SEA (Aug. 19, 2020) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 1st Class Yue Chang, from Fresno, Calif., evaluates a lube oil sample during an engineering training team (ETT) drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97). Halsey is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Langholf)

