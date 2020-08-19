USS Halsey Conducts Routine Operations

200819-N-FA490-1004 EAST CHINA SEA (Aug. 19, 2020) The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97) transits the East China Sea. Halsey is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Langholf)

Date Taken: 08.19.2020
Location: EAST CHINA SEA