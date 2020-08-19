200819-N-FA490-1004 EAST CHINA SEA (Aug. 19, 2020) The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97) transits the East China Sea. Halsey is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Langholf)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2020 04:34
|Photo ID:
|6319895
|VIRIN:
|200819-N-FA490-1004
|Resolution:
|7720x5149
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Halsey Conducts Routine Operations [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT