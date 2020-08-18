Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bent power pole [Image 16 of 17]

    Bent power pole

    CEDAR RAPIDS, IA, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2020

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Members of the 185th Air Refueling Wing Civil Engineering Squadron, Iowa Air National Guard uses a skid loader to remove downed trees near a downed power line in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on August 18, 2020. High winds uprooted trees, caused wide spread structural damage and power outages throughout Southeast Iowa.
    U.S. Air National Guard photo Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bent power pole [Image 17 of 17], by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Iowa Guard members clear debris after Derecho storm

