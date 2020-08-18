An Iowa flag hangs outside a home in Cedar Rapids, Iowa surrounded by downed trees on August 18, 2020. Iowa guard members are working to clear debris in Cedar Rapids this week where high winds uprooted trees, caused wide spread structural damage and power outages.

U.S. Air National Guard photo Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

