Iowa Guard members clear debris after Derecho storm

Iowa National Guard Airmen and Soldiers are working in eastern Iowa this week assisting with cleanup operations following a severe wind storm that caused wide spread damage in the Hawkeye State.



Airmen from the Iowa Air Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing Civil Engineering Squadron based in Sioux City, Iowa joined Army National Guard Soldiers in Cedar Rapids where they are clearing downed trees in order to clear a way for utility companies to reconnect power.



185th Air Refueling Wing Senior Master Sgt. Dave Twohig is with a team of Airman and Soldiers in Cedar Rapids who are working to restore power in the eastern Iowa city. Twohig is an Iowa native who is familiar with storms in the Midwest. He said he has been a part of flood recovery as a member of the National Guard, but he said the situation in Cedar Rapids is unique.



“I’ve seen storm damage before but I have never seen it for miles and miles, like this,” said Twohig.



As guard members clear streets in Cedar Rapids, Twohig said civilian agencies are following behind them in order to reconnect power to the community. Officials said tens of thousands of customers have been without power since last week but they are moving quickly to restore electricity to the community.



“There is debris strewn all over the place. This is a really tough situation for the people here,” Twohig added.



The wide spread destruction is due to the weather phenomena referred to as a Derecho that is characterized by the large geographical area of damage caused by extremely high winds. The hurricane force winds flattened crops in rural areas throughout southeast Iowa. Winds uprooted trees, caused structural damage to homes and business and wiped out power for days.



Twohig said he is thrilled to come to help his fellow Iowans in Cedar Rapids as a long time member of the Air Guard.



“This is what it is all about to us,” Twohig said, “everywhere we go people are waving and honking. It’s been humbling,” he added.



Air Guard members are equipped with recently acquired debris clean up packages that include items like chain saws and skid loaders as part of the Civil Engineer domestic response kits. Twohig said the kits combined with Army heavy vehicles have allowed cleanup teams to move quickly through affected neighborhoods.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2020 Date Posted: 08.19.2020 02:09 Story ID: 376294 Location: CEDAR RAPIDS, IA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Iowa Guard members clear debris after Derecho storm, by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.