200814-N-JL568-1041 EAST CHINA SEA (August 14, 2020) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Acosta, from Temecula, Calif., prepares a meal aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaac Maxwell)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2020 20:11
|Photo ID:
|6319636
|VIRIN:
|200814-N-JL568-1041
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|634.45 KB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Shiloh Meal Preparation [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Isaac Maxwell, identified by DVIDS
