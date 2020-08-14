USS Shiloh Meal Preparation

200814-N-JL568-1009 EAST CHINA SEA (August 14, 2020) Seaman Irving Rodriguezmendoza, from San Jose, Calif., cleans cookware aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaac Maxwell)

