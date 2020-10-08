56th CES works ahead of schedule, garners 1.4 million in funding toward Luke's infrastructure

Staff Sgt. Kenny Chung, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron Operations Element heating, ventilation and air conditioning subject matter expert, inventories and inspects HVAC equipment Aug. 11, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. HVAC systems provide thermal comfort and acceptable indoor air quality. The 56th CES builds, maintains and protects the future of airpower through ensuring a safe work environment for nearly 7,000 personnel who live and work on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dominic Tyler)

