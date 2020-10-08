Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    56th CES works ahead of schedule, garners 1.4 million in funding toward Luke's infrastructure

    56th CES works ahead of schedule, garners 1.4 million in funding toward Luke's infrastructure

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Dominic Tyler 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Natalee Barker, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron Operations Element operations manager, speaks with a customer to obtain needed infrastructure data for the requirements and optimization team Aug. 11, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Engineers use the data to determine the order of priority of work orders before assigning teams to take action. The 56th CES builds, maintains and protects the future of airpower through ensuring a safe work environment for nearly 7,000 personnel who live and work on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dominic Tyler)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2020
    Date Posted: 08.18.2020 19:28
    Luke Air Force Base
    Airman Magazine
    U.S. Air Force
    56th Fighter Wing
    Air Education Training Command
    Civil Engineering Operations Element

