56th CES works ahead of schedule, garners 1.4 million in funding toward Luke's infrastructure

Senior Airman Natalee Barker, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron Operations Element operations manager, speaks with a customer to obtain needed infrastructure data for the requirements and optimization team Aug. 11, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Engineers use the data to determine the order of priority of work orders before assigning teams to take action. The 56th CES builds, maintains and protects the future of airpower through ensuring a safe work environment for nearly 7,000 personnel who live and work on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dominic Tyler)

