56th CES works ahead of schedule, garners 1.4 million in funding toward Luke's infrastructure

Second Lt. Ben Rieben, 56th Civil Engineer Squadron Operations Element requirements and optimization officer in charge, presents a base map on the current status of infrastructure across the installation Aug. 11, 2020, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. The color of each building indicates the relative state of that facilities overall infrastructure. The 56th CES builds, maintains and protects the future of airpower through ensuring a safe work environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dominic Tyler)

