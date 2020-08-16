USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Missile Onload

200816-N-IO312-1041 PHILLIPINE SEA (Aug. 16, 2020) Sailors assigned to the Archangels of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 Detachment 6, load missiles onto an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), in preparation for a live-fire exercise. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to maintain security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Cavenaile)

