    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Replenishment at Sea [Image 1 of 6]

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.14.2020

    Photo by Seaman Matthew Cavenaile 

    USS America (LHA 6)

    200814-N-IO312-1076 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 14, 2020) The forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) test fires its close-in weapon system. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to maintain security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Cavenaile)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2020
    Date Posted: 08.18.2020 18:25
    Photo ID: 6319507
    VIRIN: 200812-N-IO312-1076
    Resolution: 5006x3337
    Size: 673.24 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Replenishment at Sea [Image 6 of 6], by SN Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

