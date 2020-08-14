USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Replenishment at Sea

200814-N-IO312-1076 PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 14, 2020) The forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) test fires its close-in weapon system. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to maintain security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Cavenaile)
