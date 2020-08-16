USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Missile Onload

200816-N-IO312-1142 PHILLIPINE SEA (Aug. 16, 2020) MH-60S Sea Hawks assigned to the Archangels of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 Detachment 6 conduct flight operations aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to maintain security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Cavenaile)

