    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Missile Onload [Image 6 of 6]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Missile Onload

    JAPAN

    08.16.2020

    Photo by Seaman Matthew Cavenaile 

    USS America (LHA 6)

    200816-N-IO312-1142 PHILLIPINE SEA (Aug. 16, 2020) MH-60S Sea Hawks assigned to the Archangels of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 Detachment 6 conduct flight operations aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to maintain security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Cavenaile)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2020
    Date Posted: 08.18.2020 18:25
    VIRIN: 200819-N-IO312-1142
    Location: JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Missile Onload [Image 6 of 6], by SN Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

