Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    200818-N-OA516-1013 [Image 3 of 4]

    200818-N-OA516-1013

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    200818-N-OA516-1013

    SAN DIEGO (Aug.18, 2020) – Lt. Cmdr. Matthew T. Yokely, commanding officer of the Mine Countermeasure ship USS Champion (MCM 4), delivers remarks during the decommissioning ceremony of Champion. Champion was decommissioned after nearly 30 years of distinguished service. Commissioned Feb. 8, 1991, Champion served in the U.S. Atlantic Fleet, U.S. Seventh Fleet and U.S. Pacific Fleet supporting international operations including assisting in the evacuation of ethnic Albanians from war-torn Kosovo in 1999. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin C. Leitner/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2020
    Date Posted: 08.18.2020 18:26
    Photo ID: 6319480
    VIRIN: 200818-N-OA516-1013
    Resolution: 4781x3415
    Size: 2.98 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 200818-N-OA516-1013 [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    200818-N-OA516-1050
    200818-N-OA516-1247
    200818-N-OA516-1013
    200818-N-OA516-1117

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Champion Decommissions After 30 Years of Service

    TAGS

    CEREMONY
    SAN DIEGO
    SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO
    DECOMMISSIONING
    DECOM
    NAVY
    CALIFORNIA
    US NAVY
    MCM
    MINE COUNTERMEASURE
    NBSD
    USS CHAMPION
    MCM 4
    PIER 9

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT