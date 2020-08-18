200818-N-OA516-1013



SAN DIEGO (Aug.18, 2020) – Lt. Cmdr. Matthew T. Yokely, commanding officer of the Mine Countermeasure ship USS Champion (MCM 4), delivers remarks during the decommissioning ceremony of Champion. Champion was decommissioned after nearly 30 years of distinguished service. Commissioned Feb. 8, 1991, Champion served in the U.S. Atlantic Fleet, U.S. Seventh Fleet and U.S. Pacific Fleet supporting international operations including assisting in the evacuation of ethnic Albanians from war-torn Kosovo in 1999. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin C. Leitner/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2020 Date Posted: 08.18.2020 18:26 Photo ID: 6319480 VIRIN: 200818-N-OA516-1013 Resolution: 4781x3415 Size: 2.98 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 200818-N-OA516-1013 [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.