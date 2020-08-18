200818-N-OA516-1050
SAN DIEGO (Aug.18, 2020) – Special Warfare Boat Operator 1st Class Nick Fajardo, a member of the U.S. Navy Parachute Team, the Leap Frogs, comes in for a landing during the decommissioning ceremony of the Mine Countermeasure ship USS Champion (MCM 4). Champion was decommissioned after nearly 30 years of distinguished service. Commissioned Feb. 8, 1991, Champion served in the U.S. Atlantic Fleet, U.S. Seventh Fleet and U.S. Pacific Fleet supporting international operations including assisting in the evacuation of ethnic Albanians from war-torn Kosovo in 1999. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kevin C. Leitner/Released)
USS Champion Decommissions After 30 Years of Service
