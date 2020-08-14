U.S. Air Force Col. Corey Simmons, left, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, takes a photo with Yoko Schlafer, middle left, 60th Medical Support Squadron service treatment record manager, Chief Master Sgt. Robert Schultz, middle right, 60th AMW command chief, and Donna Murant, 60th MDSS release of information technician, during a Leadership Rounds program visit Aug. 14, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The Leadership Rounds program provides 60th AMW leadership an opportunity to interact with Airmen and get a detailed view of each mission performed at Travis AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cameron Otte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2020 Date Posted: 08.18.2020 16:59 Photo ID: 6319281 VIRIN: 200814-F-HV886-0052 Resolution: 4512x3008 Size: 7.26 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Leadership Rounds: 60th Medical Support Squadron [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Cameron Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.