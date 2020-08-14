U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Rodin Anthony, left, 60th Medical Support Squadron TRICARE operations patient administration deputy flight commander, and Maj. Mary Anne, right, 60th MDSS Airmen Medical Transition Unit director lead Col. Corey Simmons, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, through their work area during a Leadership Rounds program visit Aug. 14, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The Leadership Rounds program provides 60th AMW leadership an opportunity to interact with Airmen and get a detailed view of each mission performed at Travis AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cameron Otte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2020 Date Posted: 08.18.2020 16:59 Photo ID: 6319280 VIRIN: 200814-F-HV886-0041 Resolution: 3162x2107 Size: 4.05 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Leadership Rounds: 60th Medical Support Squadron [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Cameron Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.