    Leadership Rounds: 60th Medical Support Squadron [Image 1 of 3]

    Leadership Rounds: 60th Medical Support Squadron

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cameron Otte 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Robert Schultz, left, 60th Air Mobility Wing command chief, recognizes Senior Airman Melissa Shaffer, 60th Medical Support Squadron Airmen Medical Transition Unit noncommissioned officer in charge, as a star performer during a Leadership Rounds program visit Aug. 14, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The Leadership Rounds program provides 60th AMW leadership an opportunity to interact with Airmen and get a detailed view of each mission performed at Travis AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cameron Otte)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2020
    Date Posted: 08.18.2020 16:59
    Photo ID: 6319279
    VIRIN: 200814-F-HV886-0032
    Resolution: 4241x2828
    Size: 6.91 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leadership Rounds: 60th Medical Support Squadron [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Cameron Otte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

