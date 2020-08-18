Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arizona National Guard works jointly with Department of Health Services to process COVID-19 data [Image 3 of 3]

    Arizona National Guard works jointly with Department of Health Services to process COVID-19 data

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Citizen-Soldiers of the Arizona National Guard conduct exposure notifications, data entry and quality assurance from a call center at the Arizona Department of Heath Services Aug. 18, 2020 in Phoenix. The Arizona National Guard is assisting DHS with with exposure notifications by contacting Arizona residents who have potentially been exposed to COVID-19, contacting hospitals to provide quality assurance of COVID-19 reporting data and data entry to support case investigations (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arizona National Guard works jointly with Department of Health Services to process COVID-19 data [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

